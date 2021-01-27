Bluffs tallies top-10 record snowfall; city implementing parking ban

Due to such a large dumping, Council Bluffs city officials on Tuesday announced the implementation of an odd/even parking ban that went into effect today at midnight.

The ban, according to the city, applies only to streets where parking is allowed on both sides. The ban will begin with parking allowed on the odd-numbered addressed side of the street. On Thursday, parking will be allowed on the even side of the street.

During the ban, no parking will be allowed in cul-de-sacs until the snow has been plowed within the cul-de-sac, according to city officials. During the ban, cars are subject to a fine and or towing at the owner’s expense. For more information, contact City of Council Bluffs Public Works Operations at 712-328-4641.

Dergan said the worst of the snowfall appears to be in the rearview, although a smattering of the white stuff still may be seen throughout the week.

Today, the National Weather Service shows an 80% chance of precipitation yielding up to an inch of new powder. Conditions, Dergan said, are then expected to remain dry until some point Saturday, when wintry mix conditions — snow and rain — could affect the area.

With temperatures elevating Saturday, Dergan said he doesn’t expect driving conditions to be overly treacherous.