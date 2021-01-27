Bluffs tallies top-10 record snowfall; city implementing parking ban

The Council Bluffs metro area received one of its most severe single-day snowfalls ever from midnight Sunday through midnight Monday, according to the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska.
During that time period, meteorologist Scott Dergan told the Nonpareil that Eppley Airfield in Omaha calculated 11.9 inches of snow — the seventh-highest accumulation ever over a 24-hour span.
By Tuesday morning when snowfall subsided, Dergan said Eppley recorded 12.5 inches. The highest single-day total ever recorded in Omaha, he said, was on Feb. 11, 1965, when the weather service recorded 18.3 inches.
Dergan noted that there isn’t a weather service setup in Council Bluffs or Pottawattamie County, but added that meteorologists rely on other methods to track weather patterns in the area.
“We get all sorts of reports from the public; we hear quite a bit from trained spotters,” he said.
Because of Council Bluffs’ close proximity to Omaha, Dergan said that reports to his office show similar snow patterns to the Omaha metro.
“Lots of parts of Pottawattamie County there — Council Bluffs and to the east – had upward of 14 inches of snow,” Dergan said. “So a good estimate for Council Bluffs would be 12 to 14 (inches).”
Due to such a large dumping, Council Bluffs city officials on Tuesday announced the implementation of an odd/even parking ban that went into effect today at midnight.
The ban, according to the city, applies only to streets where parking is allowed on both sides. The ban will begin with parking allowed on the odd-numbered addressed side of the street. On Thursday, parking will be allowed on the even side of the street.
During the ban, no parking will be allowed in cul-de-sacs until the snow has been plowed within the cul-de-sac, according to city officials. During the ban, cars are subject to a fine and or towing at the owner’s expense. For more information, contact City of Council Bluffs Public Works Operations at 712-328-4641.
Dergan said the worst of the snowfall appears to be in the rearview, although a smattering of the white stuff still may be seen throughout the week.
Today, the National Weather Service shows an 80% chance of precipitation yielding up to an inch of new powder. Conditions, Dergan said, are then expected to remain dry until some point Saturday, when wintry mix conditions — snow and rain — could affect the area.
With temperatures elevating Saturday, Dergan said he doesn’t expect driving conditions to be overly treacherous.
“By Saturday with temperatures in the upper-30s when it’s expected to be precipitating, it shouldn’t cause a whole lot of problems in terms of how freezing goes,” he said. “We should see some melting, but it’s definitely going to take a while to melt all this off.”
This week’s forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Chance of flurries before 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 21. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low around 2. Light and variable wind becoming south/southeast 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 29. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 19.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 37.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a low near 30.
Saturday: Chance of snow before 10 a.m. followed by chance of snow and rain between 10 a.m. and noon. Cloudy with a high near 39.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 21.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 35.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 21.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 35.