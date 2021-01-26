Bluffs tallies top-10 record snowfall; city implementing parking ban

The ban, released information says, applies only to streets where parking is allowed on both sides. The ban will begin with parking allowed on the odd-numbered addressed side of the street. On Thursday, parking will be allowed on the even side of the street.

During the ban, no parking will be allowed in cul-de-sacs until the snow has been plowed within the cul-de-sac, according to city officials. During the ban, cars are subject to a fine and or towing at the owner’s expense. For more information, contact City of Council Bluffs Public Works Operations at 712-328-4641.

Dergan said the worst of the snowfall appears to be in the rearview, although a smattering of the white stuff still may be seen throughout the week.

Wednesday, the National Weather Service shows an 80% chance of precipitation yielding up to an inch of new powder. Conditions, Dergan said, are then expected to remain dry until some point Saturday, when wintry mix conditions — snow and rain — could affect the area.

With temperatures elevating Saturday, Dergan said he doesn’t expect driving conditions to be overly treacherous.