Cool, windy day before snow arrives in forecast

Tuesday will see partly sunny skies with a high near 39 in Council Bluffs.

A northwest wind will blow 8 to 10 mph, with guests up to 18 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Increasing clouds, with a low around 27, is expected overnight. A north=northwest wind around 7 mph will become northeast after midnight.

Here's a look at the rest of the upcoming forecast:

Wednesday: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 3pm, then snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain. High near 33. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. At night, snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain, becoming all snow after 7 p.m. Low around 24. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 40% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.