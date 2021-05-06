Forecast: A good day to kick off Farmers Market Council Bluffs

It’s going to be a good day for the opening of Farmers Market Council Bluffs.

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s, the National Weather Service reported. Farmers Market Council Bluffs kicks off at 4:30 p.m. today in Bayliss Park with more than 45 vendors setting up shop. The opening market today will also feature free flowers for the first 150 moms that visit The 712 Initiative’s booth, music by McCarthy Trenching, and a 5k run/walk.

Later this week and into next week, a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, the weather service reported. The risk for severe weather appears low, but locally heavy rain and some small hail will be possible Saturday night.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.