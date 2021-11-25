Forecast: A warm Friday

It'll be sunny with a high around 53 today.

The National Weather Service predicted light wind in its forecast. Tonight will be party cloudy with a low of 36 and light winds.

The pleasant weather continues on Saturday, with a high near 55. The low Saturday is 29. Sunday's high is near 49, with a low of 37.

"Expect temperatures back in the 50s to the lower 60s Friday and heading into the weekend," the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.