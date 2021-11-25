Forecast: A warm Friday

It'll be sunny with a high around 53 today.
The National Weather Service predicted light wind in its forecast. Tonight will be party cloudy with a low of 36 and light winds.
The pleasant weather continues on Saturday, with a high near 55. The low Saturday is 29. Sunday's high is near 49, with a low of 37.
"Expect temperatures back in the 50s to the lower 60s Friday and heading into the weekend," the weather service said in its forecast discussion.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.