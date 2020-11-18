Forecast: Above normal temps for the area again this week

High winds continue today with gusts as high as 32 mph from the south throughout the day.
Today will be sunny with a high of 66, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 49.
Thursday has a high of 70 before temps begin to drop again — Saturday is expected to have a high of 48.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Support Local Journalism
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday night: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 48.
Saturday night: Rain likely before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!