 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Above normal temps through Sunday, possibilities for wintry mix start Monday
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Above normal temps through Sunday, possibilities for wintry mix start Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual through Sunday, but — starting Monday — temps will begin to drop with a cold front moving into the area.

“We are currently watching a weather system that will be moving to the area next week,” said Corey Mead, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Mead referred to Monday as a “transition day,” saying rain chances on Monday could turn into a wintry mix by Tuesday night.

“We could see some freezing rain and possibly some snow,” he said. “We’re not exactly sure on amounts.”

The upcoming forecast for the area:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday night: A chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 42.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert