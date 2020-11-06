Forecast: Above normal temps through Sunday, possibilities for wintry mix start Monday

Temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual through Sunday, but — starting Monday — temps will begin to drop with a cold front moving into the area.

“We are currently watching a weather system that will be moving to the area next week,” said Corey Mead, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Mead referred to Monday as a “transition day,” saying rain chances on Monday could turn into a wintry mix by Tuesday night.

“We could see some freezing rain and possibly some snow,” he said. “We’re not exactly sure on amounts.”

The upcoming forecast for the area:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.