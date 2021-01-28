Forecast: Another round of snow, freezing rain likely this weekend

It’s going to be sunny today, but the weekend may bring another bout of inclement weather.

The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday: A chance of rain before 7 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain after 10 a.m. High near 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday night: Rain likely before 7 p.m., then rain and snow likely between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., then snow likely after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.