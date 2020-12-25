Forecast: Another round of snow possible next week

Merry Christmas, winter is definitely here.

While today and Saturday won’t be as cold as the last two days, There is the potential for another strong winter storm Tuesday through Thursday, the National Weather Service reported. Next week’s system could produce heavy snow and strong winds across a wide portion of the Central Plains, including the Council Bluffs-Omaha area and southwest Iowa.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 24.