Forecast: Area could see rain, thunderstorms and possibly snow

It seems that days full of sun and warm temps may be out of reach for a while.

Rain, thunderstorms and even some chances for snow move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this weekend.

Today, highs will be in the mid 50s with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. East winds could gust as high as 18 mph throughout the day.

Tonight has a 20% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 40.

On Saturday, chances for rain increase to 70% and then climb to 90% on Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tonight: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.