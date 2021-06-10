Forecast: As summer nears, June heat set to continue

It hasn’t been this hot in early June since, well, a year ago.
A consistent run of days in the 90s continued on Wednesday, with temperatures around 91 in the afternoon. The high today is around 95, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Corey Mead.
“It’s definitely been above normal in regard to daytime (temps),” said Mead, who’s with the service’s Valley, Nebraska, office said.
Highs are traditionally in the low 80s in early June, with lows in the low 60s, Mead said. June 4 marked the first day of 90-plus temperatures, followed by 94 on Saturday, 92 on Monday and 92 on Tuesday. Sunday’s cloud cover kept things at 85.
Friday brings a 70% chance of rain during the day and a 30% chance at night.
“It’s going to be an interesting day. It appears we’ll have some showers and storms move in on Friday morning. They could linger through the day,” Mead said.
The current high is 89.
“We’re not sure how widespread the (rain) activity will be during the afternoon. There could be some lingering clouds. Depending on how much cloud cover there is, it could be cooler than (89),” he said. “If there are fewer clouds, we could top 90 again.”
The heat wave is similar to what the metro area experienced in June of 2020, when it hit at least 90 from June 1 to June 9 on the way to 17 days at or above 90 in the month.
As for the rest of this month, Mead noted, “the confidence in the forecast decreases as we go further out,” but the June 16 to June 22 outlook calls for “a good chance of above normal temps.”
With the recent high temperatures, the Metro Area Planning Agency for the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro noted an ozone alert from the Douglas County (Nebraska) Health Department. Ground-level ozone concentrations are projected to be in the “moderate” range today, per the Federal Air Quality Index.
Tips to mitigate ozone problems include:
- Combining errands into a single trip when driving
- Carpooling when possible
- Reducing energy use
- Buying non-toxic cleaning materials
Go to airnow.gov for more information on air quality levels.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Sunny, with a high near 90.