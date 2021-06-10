Forecast: As summer nears, June heat set to continue

It hasn’t been this hot in early June since, well, a year ago.

A consistent run of days in the 90s continued on Wednesday, with temperatures around 91 in the afternoon. The high today is around 95, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Corey Mead.

“It’s definitely been above normal in regard to daytime (temps),” said Mead, who’s with the service’s Valley, Nebraska, office said.

Highs are traditionally in the low 80s in early June, with lows in the low 60s, Mead said. June 4 marked the first day of 90-plus temperatures, followed by 94 on Saturday, 92 on Monday and 92 on Tuesday. Sunday’s cloud cover kept things at 85.

Friday brings a 70% chance of rain during the day and a 30% chance at night.

“It’s going to be an interesting day. It appears we’ll have some showers and storms move in on Friday morning. They could linger through the day,” Mead said.

The current high is 89.

“We’re not sure how widespread the (rain) activity will be during the afternoon. There could be some lingering clouds. Depending on how much cloud cover there is, it could be cooler than (89),” he said. “If there are fewer clouds, we could top 90 again.”