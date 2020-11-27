Forecast: Black Friday, weekend will be sunny, mild in the metro area

Even though COVID-19 is casting a pall over Thanksgiving weekend, house-bound families, Black Friday shoppers and Husker-Hawkeye players will be able to count on the weather.
Sunny, relatively mild weather is on tap across the region through Saturday, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. On Sunday, winds are expected to kick up and temperatures drop slightly as a cold front moves in, but no major problems are expected.
Parks are open across the region, which means this extended, unusually mild autumn will continue to provide more days to take the family outdoors for some socially-distanced fun.
Here are the forecast highlights:
Black Friday shopping: Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 20s to low 30s in Omaha and rise into the 40s during the afternoon. Light winds and sunshine.
Husker-Hawkeye game: In Iowa City, the forecast will be much the same: mostly sunny throughout the afternoon, with a high around 40 degrees for the noon kickoff.
Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the relatively mild, dry weather should continue into December. The long-term outlook favors warmer and drier than normal weather through Dec. 8, according to the weather service and U.S. Climate Prediction Center.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be any rain or snow, but at this point, there aren’t hints of major storms brewing that could affect this part of the country.
State parks in Nebraska and Iowa are open, as is the popular Hitchcock Nature Area in Pottawattamie County. In cases where fees apply, it would be wise to bring correct change as credit card services and gift shops likely won’t be available. (The day fee at Hitchcock is $3 and correct change is requested by park officials.)
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend continues with skies and highs bouncing between the upper-40s and mid-50s, the National Weather Service reported.
The current forecast should hold through early next week. The first few days of December will feel like typical, late-fall weather with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday will be breezy with a few clouds in the sky.
Snow does not seem likely in the upcoming seven days, the weather service reported.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service, includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 29.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
