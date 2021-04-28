Forecast: Break in the heat begins today

Metro area residents got a nice view of the April supermoon before clouds moved in Monday night.

During a supermoon, the full moon appears slightly larger than normal because the moon is at its closest point to Earth during its orbit.

The April full moon is also called the pink moon because it coincides with the flowering of pink phlox, according to NASA.

Another supermoon will occur May 26, according to Space.com.

Speaking of the sky, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area has a chance for much-needed rain today. The metro area has received only about half the rainfall of an average April, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather cools off midweek, with highs around 70 today and Thursday and back around 80 over the weekend.

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.