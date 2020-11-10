Forecast: Chance of freezing rain, snow today

Breezy, wet weather will continue today, followed by a quick blast of wintry cold.

The National Weather Service said the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will receive up to two-thirds of an inch of precipitation through today. And while that’s not a lot, the moisture is sorely needed. The metro area is almost 14 inches behind on precipitation for the year and is in severe drought.

“It’s going to be a whole lot more than we’ve seen in a long time,” said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist at the weather service. “But I don’t know that it will help with overall dry conditions.”

The mercury is likely to continue its drop from Monday through this morning. With temperatures around freezing, any lingering rain could shift to snow and ice before turning back to rain, according to the weather service.

If freezing rain does occur this morning, people will want to step gingerly. It’s possible, Petersen said, that a glaze of ice will cover sidewalks and steps and be obscured by a dusting of snow.

The temperature is forecast to stay in the 30s throughout the day.

By Wednesday, which is Veterans Day, the sun is expected to return, and highs could peak around 50 degrees.