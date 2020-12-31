Forecast: Chance of more snow on the way

A weather system could bring accumulating snow to parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight into New Year’s Day, the National Weather Service reported.

That’s not great news for people who just finished digging out from under the 5 to 7 inches of snow that fell on the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Tuesday.

Council Bluffs trash and recycling collection was delayed a day due to the winter storm. It resumed Wednesday and remains one day behind the remainder of the week with today’s collection on New Year’s Day and Friday’s collection on Saturday. Trash limits still apply.

Public works asked residents to be patient with waste haulers as they overcome difficult weather conditions. Placing trash and recycling on top of snow drifts is unacceptable and may lead to uncollected waste. Clean a place free of snow and ice within 5 feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate collection.

Earlier Tuesday, snowfall was heavy, causing visibility problems for motorists and rapidly deteriorating road conditions, Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla said. He added that crashes were happening across the state with heavy post-Christmas travel. The Iowa State Patrol said it handled nearly 100 accidents during the winter storm.