Forecast: Chance of more snow on the way

A weather system could bring accumulating snow to parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight into New Year’s Day, the National Weather Service reported.
That’s not great news for people who just finished digging out from under the 5 to 7 inches of snow that fell on the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Tuesday.
Council Bluffs trash and recycling collection was delayed a day due to the winter storm. It resumed Wednesday and remains one day behind the remainder of the week with today’s collection on New Year’s Day and Friday’s collection on Saturday. Trash limits still apply.
Public works asked residents to be patient with waste haulers as they overcome difficult weather conditions. Placing trash and recycling on top of snow drifts is unacceptable and may lead to uncollected waste. Clean a place free of snow and ice within 5 feet of the traveled roadway with a path wide enough to accommodate collection.
Earlier Tuesday, snowfall was heavy, causing visibility problems for motorists and rapidly deteriorating road conditions, Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla said. He added that crashes were happening across the state with heavy post-Christmas travel. The Iowa State Patrol said it handled nearly 100 accidents during the winter storm.
KCCI-TV reported that the patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 motorists during the storm.
Snowfall amounts varied but some areas got more than 10 inches of snow.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service, includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight.
New Year’s Day: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.