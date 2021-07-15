Forecast: Chance of showers, storms throughout Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast in the area, but expected to leave the area late Thursday.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 78. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Tonight, the chance of rain dips down to 20% before 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 62. A north northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph will become calm in the evening.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 84, preceding a slight chance of weekend showers or storms.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind around 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.