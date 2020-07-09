Forecast: Chance of showers, storms tonight, Thursday

Another round of severe storms is possible this afternoon and evening over portions of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, the National Weather Service reported.
Some severe weather could also occur Friday night into Saturday morning.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 3 to 6 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light east northeast wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.
Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.