Forecast: Chance of showers today, storms likely tonight

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 86, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

There is a chance of showers before 1 p.m., with chances of rain become more likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; a thunderstorm is possible.

After 4 p.m., showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 67.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

