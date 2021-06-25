Forecast: Chance of showers today, storms likely tonight

Cambree Brown, 8, runs through a fountain on Fourth Avenue near South 22nd Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The overcast weather led to a smaller attendance than usual, but that didn’t stop a group of kids and their families or guardians from splashing around. The free hydrant parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer, and next Tuesday’s party will be held at Bel Air and Renner drives.
Today will be partly sunny with a high of 86, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
There is a chance of showers before 1 p.m., with chances of rain become more likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; a thunderstorm is possible.
After 4 p.m., showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 67.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind around 8 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.