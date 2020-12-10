Forecast: Chance of snow this weekend

The National Weather Service reported a chance of snow, then a rain-snow mix on Friday and Friday night, leading into the possibility of more snow on Saturday.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 11 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night: A chance of rain before 7 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., then a chance of snow after 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.