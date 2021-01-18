Forecast: Chance of snow today

The National Weather Service predicts a 40% chance of snow today, with snow and freezing drizzle possible this evening into the overnight hours. The chance of precipitation tonight drops slightly to 30%.

The high today is 34 with calm winds. The low tonight is 22.

Thursday will see a high of 37 with sunny skies and the wind blowing. The low is 23.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

