Forecast: Chances for rain and snow to end the week

Today, the warmest day of the week, will have sunny skies while the temp climb to 61 by the afternoon.

The region could approach record highs today, said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 30s, while record highs are mostly in the 60s to low 70s.

Miller said a storm brewing in the Pacific Ocean is expected to sweep across the Plains at week’s end. It’s too early, he said, to say with any certainty how much precipitation it will bring or whether the moisture will fall as rain or snow. Forecasters will have a better idea midweek, once the storm makes landfall and matures, he said.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 32, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Thursday will have mostly clear skies with a high of 53.

For now, there’s a chance that rain could start after midnight Thursday and lead to a wet day on Friday, according to the weather service. Areas farther north are more likely to get snow, according to AccuWeather, The World-Herald’s weather consultant.

Miller said the current models indicate that the storm will move fairly quickly. It might linger a bit Saturday morning but otherwise will be on its way out, he said. Lower temperatures will follow in its wake.