Forecast: Chances for rain remain through the weekend

The upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service includes:

Today: A 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: A 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday night: A chance of rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.