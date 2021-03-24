 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Chances for rain remain through the weekend
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Chances for rain remain through the weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service includes:

Today: A 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: A 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday night: A chance of rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert