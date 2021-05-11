Forecast: Chilly and rainy this week

The remainder of the week looks to be cloudy and cool with chances of rain here and there through the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.
Today will be cloudy, with highs in the low 60s in the Council Bluffs area. Temps tonight will drop to the low 40s.
There is a chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and again beginning Thursday afternoon and lasting through the weekend, the weather service reported. Highs this week are expected to stay in the 60s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east southeast after midnight.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.