Forecast: Chilly and rainy this week

The remainder of the week looks to be cloudy and cool with chances of rain here and there through the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.

Today will be cloudy, with highs in the low 60s in the Council Bluffs area. Temps tonight will drop to the low 40s.

There is a chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and again beginning Thursday afternoon and lasting through the weekend, the weather service reported. Highs this week are expected to stay in the 60s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.