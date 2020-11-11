Forecast: Clear skies and fall temperatures this week

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will be warmer today with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s, the National Weather Service reported.

The rest of the week will look similar to today with mostly clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. A chance of rain is possible beginning Friday night and over the weekend, though temperatures will increase to the mid 50s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday night: A chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.