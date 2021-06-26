 Skip to main content
Forecast: Cloudy, 50% chance of rain
Recent rain is cooling the metro.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 79, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms before 1 a.m. The low is 63.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 82.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day after 1 p.m. and overnight after 1 a.m. The low will be 63.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

