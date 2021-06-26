Forecast: Cloudy, 50% chance of rain

Recent rain is cooling the metro.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 79, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms before 1 a.m. The low is 63.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 82.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day after 1 p.m. and overnight after 1 a.m. The low will be 63.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.