Forecast: Cloudy skies continue through weekend

A cloudy weekend is in store for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds continue overnight with a low of 21.
Starting Monday, the clouds will clear to reveal sunny skies.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.