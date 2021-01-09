Forecast: Cloudy skies continue through weekend

A cloudy weekend is in store for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds continue overnight with a low of 21.

Starting Monday, the clouds will clear to reveal sunny skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.