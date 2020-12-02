Forecast: Cloudy skies today and Thursday

The next couple of days will be cloudy and cool as temperatures take a dip, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs today will be in the low 40s, dropping to the low 20s overnight. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper-30s, and clouds will begin to clear overnight, the weather service reported. Friday will feel a bit warmer with sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind around 7 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
