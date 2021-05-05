Forecast: Cloudy today, chance of storms tonight

High temperatures will continue to hover in the 60s this week, with storms possible tonight and rain possible this weekend, the National Weather Service reported.

Today will be cloudy with highs in the mid 60s, the weather service said. Storms are possible overnight with lows in the low 40s.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with highs again in the mid 60s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.