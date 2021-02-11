Forecast: Cold blast to continue through next week

Dangerously cold weather will continue through next week, the National Weather Service reported.

Some light snow will be possible through the day today. Accumulations could range another half inch north of Intestate 80.

Wind chills will again become hazardous, especially from Friday through Tuesday, the weather service reported. Wind chill indices will range generally from -20 to -30 Friday and Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, indices are expected to range from -30 to -40. And values from -25 to -35 Monday, and -20 to -25 below Tuesday morning.

Another round of will be possible snow with heavier amounts from Friday into Saturday morning, the weather service reported. Total accumulations could range from 1 to 4 inches. The Friday evening commute will especially be impacted.

And yet another round of additional light snow will be possible along and south of Interstate 80 Sunday into Monday, the weather service reported.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service include:

Today: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -16. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.