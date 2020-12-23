 Skip to main content
Forecast: Cold front brings high winds
Forecast: Cold front brings high winds

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area is in a wind advisory until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

A cold front moving into the area will have northwest winds blowing through the area at 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Snow will begin to fall today mostly after 7 a.m. with the temp dropping down to 21 by the evening. Tonight will have a low of 11.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 21 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 11. Windy, with a northwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 21. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 10.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 28.

