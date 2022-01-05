Forecast: Cold temps, possible snow

After balmy temps in the low 40s during the day Tuesday, a cold front moved in that has the metro area again in the teens or lower.

The high today is around 14, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values as low as -14 are possible, with gusts up to 37 mph in the forecast.

And there's a 30% chance of snow tonight. The low is around -1, with wind chill as low as -15.

The evening snow chances stretch into Thursday morning, where there's a 20% chance before 7 a.m. The high on Thursday is around 9, with wind chills at -17.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -14. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of snow, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -17. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

