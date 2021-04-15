 Skip to main content
Forecast: Cold to hold on through weekend
The cold that has settled into the region will hold on through early next week, the National Weather Service reported.

Highs for today and Friday won’t top the low to mid 50s. Rain is likely to begin late Friday morning and continue into the evening.

The weekend will see cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s, the weather service.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:

Today: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 51. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

