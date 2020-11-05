Forecast: Colder temps expected for next week

Today will feel the same as Wednesday, with sunny skies and a high of 72.
Tonight, temps will drop down into the 40s with a calm southeast wind, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Though the temps are expected to stay in the 70s through Sunday in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, starting next week, the temps will begin to drop from a high of 57 on Monday to a high of 39 on Tuesday.
The upcoming forecast for the area:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Sunday night: A chance of rain after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
