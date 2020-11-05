Forecast: Colder temps expected for next week

Today will feel the same as Wednesday, with sunny skies and a high of 72.

Tonight, temps will drop down into the 40s with a calm southeast wind, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Though the temps are expected to stay in the 70s through Sunday in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, starting next week, the temps will begin to drop from a high of 57 on Monday to a high of 39 on Tuesday.

The upcoming forecast for the area:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.