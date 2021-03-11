Forecast: Colder today, precipitation likely this weekend

From left, Omaha’s Alicia James; Teresa Rodriguez; Aiden Rodriguez-Navarro, 7; Jose Morales-James, 11; and John Morales-James, 9; get a view of the Missouri riverfront from the top of the River’s Edge Pavilion on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Despite the high winds, several people came out to enjoy the warm afternoon at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park and the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Matthew Preston and his daughter, Nora, 16, walk their family dog, Finn, along the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Despite the high winds, several people came out to enjoy the warm afternoon at the Missouri riverfront.
A group of people have a beach party on a sandbar along the Missouri River at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Despite the high winds, several people came out to enjoy the warm afternoon at the Missouri riverfront.
A man rides a skateboard outside the River’s Edge Pavilion on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Despite the high winds, several people came out to enjoy the warm afternoon at the Missouri riverfront.
Two people walk a dog along the path at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Despite the high winds, several people came out to enjoy the warm afternoon at the Missouri riverfront.
A bicyclist signals a turn onto the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge while riding past Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Despite the high winds, several people came out to enjoy the warm afternoon at the Missouri riverfront.
Aiden Rodriguez-Navarro, 7, front, and John Morales-James, 9, both of Omaha, run their wheels up a dirt path at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Wednesday. Despite the high winds, several people came out to enjoy the warm afternoon at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park and the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Several rounds of precipitation are expected from Saturday through early next week, the National Weather Service reported.
Some of this will come in the form of heavy rain, but several inches of snow is also possible in parts of the region, with the main uncertainty being in just where that snow will fall, the weather service said.
Today will be noticeably colder than the last several days with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will clear away overnight, and lows will dip down into the mid-30s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday: A 40% chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.