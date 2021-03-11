 Skip to main content
Forecast: Colder today, precipitation likely this weekend
Forecast: Colder today, precipitation likely this weekend

Several rounds of precipitation are expected from Saturday through early next week, the National Weather Service reported.

Some of this will come in the form of heavy rain, but several inches of snow is also possible in parts of the region, with the main uncertainty being in just where that snow will fall, the weather service said.

Today will be noticeably colder than the last several days with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will clear away overnight, and lows will dip down into the mid-30s.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: A 40% chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Sunday night: Rain likely before 2 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Local Weather

