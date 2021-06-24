Forecast: Cooler evenings, rain likely and storms possible

Partly sunny skies accompany a high of 91 today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

After 1 p.m., a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms sets in. Tonight, showers are likely and thunderstorm is possible before 7 p.m., with continued showers or storms likely after 7 p.m. Tonight’s low is 71 with a 70% chance of rain.

On Friday, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 87. Much like today, rain is likely in the afternoon — a 60% chance — storms possible after 1 p.m. A 40% chance of shower and thunderstorms brings a low of 64 on Friday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.