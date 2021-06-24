Forecast: Cooler evenings, rain likely and storms possible

Partly sunny skies accompany a high of 91 today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
After 1 p.m., a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms sets in. Tonight, showers are likely and thunderstorm is possible before 7 p.m., with continued showers or storms likely after 7 p.m. Tonight’s low is 71 with a 70% chance of rain.
On Friday, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 87. Much like today, rain is likely in the afternoon — a 60% chance — storms possible after 1 p.m. A 40% chance of shower and thunderstorms brings a low of 64 on Friday night.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.