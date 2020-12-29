Forecast: Council Bluffs could see 3 to 6 inches of snow by tonight

• During plow operations, a windrow of snow will be deposited at the end of driveways and some additional snow will end up on sidewalks. It is the responsibility of the property owner/resident to remove this snow.

• Public works does not plow alleys.

• Any parking bans will be announced through local media, including Facebook.

Shoveling snow can increase a person’s risk for injury, and some may be surprised to learn just how frequently such injuries happen. Sprains and strains in the back and shoulders are the most common injuries when shoveling snow. But people also can suffer lacerations and injuries related to below-freezing temperatures when shoveling snow. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons recommends people keep these safety precautions in mind when shoveling snow this winter.

• Stretch before shoveling. Just like you would do before exercising in a gym, stretch prior to picking up your snow shovel. Warm up your muscles with some light exercise for 10 minutes to reduce your risk of sprains, strains and muscle tears.

• Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. The AAOS notes that snow shoveling and snow blowing are aerobic activities. Such activities require participants to be hydrated. In addition, taking frequent breaks can help prevent injuries.

