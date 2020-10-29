 Skip to main content
Forecast: Crisp and clear Halloween night ahead
Forecast: Crisp and clear Halloween night ahead

Sunny and clear skies lay ahead for the weekend with highs reaching near 60 on Saturday and a crisp and cold Halloween night, the National Weather Service reported.

Temps will continue to rise today into the weekend. The warming trend will continue next week with highs in the low 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. North wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

