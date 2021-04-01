Forecast: Dry, windy conditions lend to fire danger

Fire danger could reach the very high category into the weekend in the region, the National Weather Service reported, adding that burning is discouraged.

The fire danger is expected to last through the weekend into early next week.

In addition, the weather service’s 15-day allergy forecast predicted moderate to high risks of allergy symptoms today through April 10.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 36. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.