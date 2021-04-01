Forecast: Dry, windy conditions lend to fire danger

The demolition of Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
The demolition of Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
The demolition of Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
The demolition of Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
The demolition of Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
Snow geese make up the vast majority of birds at the Loess Bluffs and DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges as they stop to rest and feed on their way north.
Recommended for you
1 of 6
The demolition of Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
The demolition of Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
The demolition of Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
The demolition of Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.
The demolition of Mall of the Bluffs, which started in December, continues on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave., closed at the end of 2019 after a purchase agreement was made with Menard Inc., enabling the big-box retailer to raze the enclosed mall and its related structures and erect a new building on the approximately 48-acre parcel.