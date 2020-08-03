You are the owner of this article.
Forecast: Expect sunny, mostly clear day
The National Weather Service calls for mostly clear skies today with highs nearing 80 degrees.

Milder temperatures are expected to continue through today.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, Bluffs-area residents can expect a high of 79 degrees, accompanied by north and northeast winds of 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight, temperatures will reach a low of about 53 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South and southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South and southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south and southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

