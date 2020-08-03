Forecast: Expect sunny, mostly clear day

Milder temperatures are expected to continue through today.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, Bluffs-area residents can expect a high of 79 degrees, accompanied by north and northeast winds of 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight, temperatures will reach a low of about 53 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South and southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South and southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south and southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

