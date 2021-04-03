Forecast: Feeling like spring

West Broadway reconstruction work continues between 15th and 19th Streets on Friday, April 2, 2021. This is the fifth and final phase of the West Broadway Reconstruction Project, with the first phase of construction starting in 2017. The project, which when completed, will have improved West Broadway from 35th to 15th Streets, and will have a price tag of about $47 million, according to City Engineer Matt Cox back in February. That includes $38 million in city funds, of which $20 million came from the state when it transferred jurisdiction of West Broadway — then also part of U.S. Highway 6 — to the city. Council Bluffs Water Works chipped in $1.5 million for water line improvements, while the Iowa West Foundation granted $7.5 million for aesthetic improvements.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
West Broadway reconstruction work continues between 15th and 19th Streets on Friday, April 2, 2021. This is the fifth and final phase of the West Broadway Reconstruction Project, with the first phase of construction starting in 2017. The project, which when completed, will have improved West Broadway from 35th to 15th Streets, and will have a price tag of about $47 million, according to City Engineer Matt Cox back in February. That includes $38 million in city funds, of which $20 million came from the state when it transferred jurisdiction of West Broadway — then also part of U.S. Highway 6 — to the city. Council Bluffs Water Works chipped in $1.5 million for water line improvements, while the Iowa West Foundation granted $7.5 million for aesthetic improvements.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
West Broadway reconstruction work continues between 15th and 19th Streets on Friday, April 2, 2021. This is the fifth and final phase of the West Broadway Reconstruction Project, with the first phase of construction starting in 2017. The project, which when completed, will have improved West Broadway from 35th to 15th Streets, and will have a price tag of about $47 million, according to City Engineer Matt Cox back in February. That includes $38 million in city funds, of which $20 million came from the state when it transferred jurisdiction of West Broadway — then also part of U.S. Highway 6 — to the city. Council Bluffs Water Works chipped in $1.5 million for water line improvements, while the Iowa West Foundation granted $7.5 million for aesthetic improvements.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
West Broadway reconstruction work continues between 15th and 19th Streets on Friday, April 2, 2021. This is the fifth and final phase of the West Broadway Reconstruction Project, with the first phase of construction starting in 2017. The project, which when completed, will have improved West Broadway from 35th to 15th Streets, and will have a price tag of about $47 million, according to City Engineer Matt Cox back in February. That includes $38 million in city funds, of which $20 million came from the state when it transferred jurisdiction of West Broadway — then also part of U.S. Highway 6 — to the city. Council Bluffs Water Works chipped in $1.5 million for water line improvements, while the Iowa West Foundation granted $7.5 million for aesthetic improvements.
The region should experience a warm-up this weekend, heading into next week when temps will rise to the mid-60s to mid-70s, the National Weath…
Recommended for you
1 of 5
West Broadway reconstruction work continues between 15th and 19th Streets on Friday, April 2, 2021. This is the fifth and final phase of the West Broadway Reconstruction Project, with the first phase of construction starting in 2017. The project, which when completed, will have improved West Broadway from 35th to 15th Streets, and will have a price tag of about $47 million, according to City Engineer Matt Cox back in February. That includes $38 million in city funds, of which $20 million came from the state when it transferred jurisdiction of West Broadway — then also part of U.S. Highway 6 — to the city. Council Bluffs Water Works chipped in $1.5 million for water line improvements, while the Iowa West Foundation granted $7.5 million for aesthetic improvements.
West Broadway reconstruction work continues between 15th and 19th Streets on Friday, April 2, 2021. This is the fifth and final phase of the West Broadway Reconstruction Project, with the first phase of construction starting in 2017. The project, which when completed, will have improved West Broadway from 35th to 15th Streets, and will have a price tag of about $47 million, according to City Engineer Matt Cox back in February. That includes $38 million in city funds, of which $20 million came from the state when it transferred jurisdiction of West Broadway — then also part of U.S. Highway 6 — to the city. Council Bluffs Water Works chipped in $1.5 million for water line improvements, while the Iowa West Foundation granted $7.5 million for aesthetic improvements.
West Broadway reconstruction work continues between 15th and 19th Streets on Friday, April 2, 2021. This is the fifth and final phase of the West Broadway Reconstruction Project, with the first phase of construction starting in 2017. The project, which when completed, will have improved West Broadway from 35th to 15th Streets, and will have a price tag of about $47 million, according to City Engineer Matt Cox back in February. That includes $38 million in city funds, of which $20 million came from the state when it transferred jurisdiction of West Broadway — then also part of U.S. Highway 6 — to the city. Council Bluffs Water Works chipped in $1.5 million for water line improvements, while the Iowa West Foundation granted $7.5 million for aesthetic improvements.
West Broadway reconstruction work continues between 15th and 19th Streets on Friday, April 2, 2021. This is the fifth and final phase of the West Broadway Reconstruction Project, with the first phase of construction starting in 2017. The project, which when completed, will have improved West Broadway from 35th to 15th Streets, and will have a price tag of about $47 million, according to City Engineer Matt Cox back in February. That includes $38 million in city funds, of which $20 million came from the state when it transferred jurisdiction of West Broadway — then also part of U.S. Highway 6 — to the city. Council Bluffs Water Works chipped in $1.5 million for water line improvements, while the Iowa West Foundation granted $7.5 million for aesthetic improvements.