Forecast: Feeling like spring

Sunny skies and warm temps continue to trend through the weekend and into next weekend.

Today will be sunny with a high of 76, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 40s with mostly clear skies.

Winds pick up on Sunday, with gusts as high as 20 mph from the south.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.