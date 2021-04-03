 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Feeling like spring
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Feeling like spring

{{featured_button_text}}
APAAIA0403.indd

Sunny skies and warm temps continue to trend through the weekend and into next weekend.

Today will be sunny with a high of 76, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 40s with mostly clear skies.

Winds pick up on Sunday, with gusts as high as 20 mph from the south.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert