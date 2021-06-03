Forecast: Feels like summertime

It’s feeling more like summer, and today will be a perfect day to hit the pool, or the lake, or even the backyard sprinkler.

Today will be sunny and hot with highs in the mid 80s, the National Weather Service reported. The weekend will also see sunny and clear skies with high temperatures climbing to the low 90s.

Overnight temps for the next few days will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thunderstorms return to the forecast early next week, the weather service reported. So far, the severe weather risk appears low.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.