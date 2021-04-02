Forecast: Fire danger warning remains in effect for region

Extreme fire danger is possible in the region today and the threat is likely to continue through the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.

Extreme fire danger is the highest fire weather threat level issued by the weather service. It poses an “extreme threat to life and property from existing or potential wildfires due to weather and fuel conditions,” according to the weather service.

“Any fires that begin may experience rapid growth and become very difficult to control,” according to the weather service. “Open burning and any other activities that may lead to sparks are not advised.”

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.