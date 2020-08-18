Forecast: Fog this morning, sunny with temps in the 80s afterward

There’s a chance of patchy fog this morning in the Council Bluffs metro area.

That’s according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts a high of 86 today with mostly sunny skies when the fog dissipates. The low tonight is 62.

It’ll be much of the same Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light south southeast wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.