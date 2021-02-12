 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Get ready for more snow
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Get ready for more snow

{{featured_button_text}}

Make sure to bundle up as snow returns today and low temps continue to fall.

There is a 70% chance of snow in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

A high of 2 is expected by the afternoon, but wind chills could make it feel as low as -18 at times.

Snow continues overnight with 1 to 2 inches possible. Temps will drop down to -4, but will feel as low as -17.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 2. Wind chill values as low as -18. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -17. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 5. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9.

Sunday: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -3.

Sunday night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17.

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -2.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -13.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 6.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How long does the vaccine take to be effective?

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert