Forecast: Get ready for more snow

Make sure to bundle up as snow returns today and low temps continue to fall.

There is a 70% chance of snow in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

A high of 2 is expected by the afternoon, but wind chills could make it feel as low as -18 at times.

Snow continues overnight with 1 to 2 inches possible. Temps will drop down to -4, but will feel as low as -17.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 2. Wind chill values as low as -18. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -17. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 5. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9.