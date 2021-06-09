 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Heat wave continues
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Heat wave continues

{{featured_button_text}}
Download PDF Weather Map.pdf

The heatwave continues in southwest Iowa.

The high today is 92, with sunny skies and low wind speeds, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The low tonight is 72.

Thursday’s predicted high is 95 — the hottest on the current forecast. The low Thursday night is 72, with a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. that increases to 60% on Friday morning.

The high Friday is 91, with a low of 66 and a chance for showers overnight.

Here’s the forecast from the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert