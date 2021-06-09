Forecast: Heat wave continues

The heatwave continues in southwest Iowa.

The high today is 92, with sunny skies and low wind speeds, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The low tonight is 72.

Thursday’s predicted high is 95 — the hottest on the current forecast. The low Thursday night is 72, with a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. that increases to 60% on Friday morning.

The high Friday is 91, with a low of 66 and a chance for showers overnight.

Here’s the forecast from the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.