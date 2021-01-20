Forecast: High of 49 today, chances for snow this weekend

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies through Friday, before chances for snow return on Saturday.

Today, highs will be near 50 with a southwest wind gusting as high as 28 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop down to 27 with mostly clear skies.

Highs will stay in the 40s on Thursday, and climb down to 31 on Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.