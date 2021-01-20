 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: High of 49 today, chances for snow this weekend
0 comments
top story

Forecast: High of 49 today, chances for snow this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies through Friday, before chances for snow return on Saturday.

Today, highs will be near 50 with a southwest wind gusting as high as 28 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop down to 27 with mostly clear skies.

Highs will stay in the 40s on Thursday, and climb down to 31 on Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

0 comments

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert