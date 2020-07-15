You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Forecast: High of 80 today, break from 90s temps
0 comments

Forecast: High of 80 today, break from 90s temps

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Some possible thunderstorms may impact the morning commute in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The afternoon will be filled with sunshine with a high of 80.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s. A northeast breeze will becoming calm in the evening.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News