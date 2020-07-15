Forecast: High of 80 today, break from 90s temps

Some possible thunderstorms may impact the morning commute in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The afternoon will be filled with sunshine with a high of 80.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s. A northeast breeze will becoming calm in the evening.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 93.