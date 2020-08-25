Forecast: High temps will bring the heat much of week

Residents of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska are urged to take precautions this week as hot weather lingers.

“We have a forecast of 97 degrees (Monday) and another hot one tomorrow,” Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Monday.

The forecast calls for a high of 96 on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday, DeWald said, “so the heat will last several more days. Maybe by the weekend we’ll be back into the 80s.”

Humidity will be lower, DeWald said, largely because row crops such as corn have passed the peak period for water evaporating from the plants, a process called evapotranspiration.

Like a giant wick, a growing corn plant pulls moisture out of the soil, the National Center for Atmospheric Research says. Some of that moisture escapes through the leaves into the atmosphere, raising the dew point.

“The humidity isn’t going to be excessive,” DeWald said. “Our dew points should be in the 60s instead of the 70s.”

Here’s a look at the forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.