Forecast: High winds and low temps today

Although there is no snow forecasted for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today, northwest winds will continue to blow snow around.

Today will be mostly sunny with temps in the lower 20s throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds from the northwest could gust as high as 20 mph at times.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 8. Snow chances return Thursday night.

The forecast, according to the weather story:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 21 by 9 a.m. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 8. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

New Year’s Day: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.