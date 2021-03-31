Forecast: High winds continue through Thursday

Northwest winds continue to move through the Council Bluffs-Omaha area with gusts as high as 26 mph at times today.

Highs will be in the mid 40s this afternoon with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, lows will be in the 20s with clear skies.

Temps continue to rise with highs in the 70s by Friday and 80s by Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Light south southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 46.