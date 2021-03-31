Forecast: High winds continue through Thursday

Meghan and Dominic LaBarbera of Denver walk toward Council Bluffs via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Meghan LaBarbera said she’s from Omaha and the two were in town visiting family. It was a chillier day than Monday and the winds were still strong, but the weather didn’t stop people from getting out for some fresh air on the riverfront.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
A man walks toward Omaha via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. It was a chillier day than Monday and the winds were still strong, but the weather didn’t stop people from getting out for some fresh air on the riverfront.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
A bicyclist rides into Omaha via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. It was a chillier day than Monday and the winds were still strong, but the weather didn’t stop people from getting out for some fresh air on the riverfront.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
A common grackle takes flight from a tree near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
People walk to and from Council Bluffs via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. It was a chillier day than Monday and the winds were still strong, but the weather didn’t stop people from getting out for some fresh air on the riverfront.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
A pigeon takes flight from a suspension wire on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Snow geese make up the vast majority of birds at the Loess Bluffs and DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges as they stop to rest and feed on their way north.
